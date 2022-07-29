Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

