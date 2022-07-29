Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

