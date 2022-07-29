Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 5.7 %

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

