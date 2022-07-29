Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 822,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $62.07 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

