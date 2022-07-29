Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.27 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 219,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,760,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20.

