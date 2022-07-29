Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,520 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FHI opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

