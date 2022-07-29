Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.55 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

