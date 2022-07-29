Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

FDRR stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.