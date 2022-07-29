Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 83,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $73.99 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $91.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

