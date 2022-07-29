Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 727.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,888 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 304,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.13 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

