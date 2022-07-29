Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,170,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,134,000 after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,092,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $258.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average is $275.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

