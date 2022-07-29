Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62,453 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,231 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

