Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

