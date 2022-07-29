Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $296.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.80.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

