Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.26.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $436.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.