Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,825 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $20,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,539,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,339,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $73.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06.

