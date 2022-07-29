Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,976 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $57.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10.

