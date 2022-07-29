Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 81,900 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
