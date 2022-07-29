Comparing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -417.41% -37.74% -35.25% Acutus Medical -740.61% -127.21% -76.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Profound Medical and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.65%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 235.65%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $6.87 million 25.33 -$30.70 million ($1.53) -5.46 Acutus Medical $17.26 million 2.36 -$117.68 million ($4.50) -0.32

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

