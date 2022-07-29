Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 1,940 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,774.44 ($21.38).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,953 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($23.58). The stock has a market cap of £34.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,763.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,713.48.

Insider Activity at Compass Group

About Compass Group

In other Compass Group news, insider Ireena Vittal acquired 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). In other news, insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). Also, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88).

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.