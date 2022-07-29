Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Raised to GBX 1,940 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,774.44 ($21.38).
Compass Group Trading Up 1.3 %
CPG stock opened at GBX 1,953 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($23.58). The stock has a market cap of £34.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,763.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,713.48.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
