Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.14) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,940 ($23.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,774.44 ($21.38).

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,953 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,713.48. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,408.50 ($16.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($23.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81. The company has a market cap of £34.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,650.00.

In related news, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88). In related news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($107,629.88). Also, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.56 ($2,401.88).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

