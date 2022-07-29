Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CAG opened at $33.99 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

