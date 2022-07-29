ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

COP stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

