Contrasting biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -107.48% 5.10% Nutra Pharma 26,466.78% -104.20% 3,411.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares biote and Nutra Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 56.24 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutra Pharma.

biote has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for biote and Nutra Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 158.33%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

