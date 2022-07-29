Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives $11.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.28.

CTSDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.