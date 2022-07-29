Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives $11.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.28.

CTSDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.