Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CPPMF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.94. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

