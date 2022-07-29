Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

