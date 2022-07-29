Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.02.
Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance
Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.