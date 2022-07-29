Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

About Copper Mountain Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625. In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at C$779,625.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

