Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMMC. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.97. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The company has a market cap of C$314.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.44.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

