Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.58.

K stock opened at C$4.32 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

