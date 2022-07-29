Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

SSL stock opened at C$7.61 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.24.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.46%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

