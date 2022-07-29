Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 288,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 241,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

