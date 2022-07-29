CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,401,600.23 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total value of $1,401,600.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,444,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,830,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20.

On Thursday, July 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $2,170,760.64.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,665 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $718,410.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $848,312.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRVL. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

