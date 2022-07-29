CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,584,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.