Cowen Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $1,600.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,538.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,325.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,428.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 34.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

