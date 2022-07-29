Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 2,083.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.51) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($10.92) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
