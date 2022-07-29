Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 2,083.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

CRARY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.51) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($10.92) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

