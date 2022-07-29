Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €188.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €188.00 ($191.84) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($191.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

WCH opened at €146.25 ($149.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €151.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €117.80 ($120.20) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

