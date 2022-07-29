Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target to $61.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

