Credit Suisse Group Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $160.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

