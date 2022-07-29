Credit Suisse Group Increases Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $21.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

