Credit Suisse Group Lowers Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target to €45.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($57.17) to €40.80 ($41.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFKY opened at $37.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

