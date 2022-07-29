Critical Analysis: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $56.15 million 1.38 $13.58 million $3.58 6.59 Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.41 $86.51 million $3.41 17.52

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 22.71% 10.65% 1.12% Westamerica Bancorporation 41.02% 12.29% 1.25%

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Bancshares pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. United Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It operates eighteen full service banking centers and three loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.