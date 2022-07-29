Critical Survey: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) versus American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust 12.13% 2.90% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.10%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Hotel Income Properties REIT and Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Realty Trust $767.07 million 7.64 $98.02 million $0.42 60.90

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

