Critical Survey: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Everest Re Group 11.11% 12.97% 3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 5.50 -$371.40 million ($6.29) -0.14 Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.86 $1.38 billion $33.57 7.69

This table compares Hippo and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Everest Re Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 431.50%. Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $336.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Hippo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

