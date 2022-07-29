Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.
Crocs Trading Up 8.5 %
Crocs stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02.
Insider Transactions at Crocs
In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Crocs
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
