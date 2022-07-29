CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.