CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CURO Group stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $294.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

CURO Group Announces Dividend

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.