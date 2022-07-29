CVS Group (LON:CVSG) PT Lowered to GBX 2,370

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,370 ($28.55) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,700 ($20.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,670.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,738.55. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4,725.00. CVS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,512 ($18.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,835 ($34.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

