DA Davidson Upgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

