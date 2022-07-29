Darwin Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.19 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

